Colorado High School Football Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Douglas County, Colorado has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rock Canyon Elementary School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Castle View High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Mountain Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ponderosa High School at Legend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Parker, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo East High School at Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
