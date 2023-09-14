The Abierto Guadalajara continues in Guadalajara, Mexico, with Alycia Parks in the round of 32 against Ons Jabeur. Parks' odds are +5000 to win this event at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Parks at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Parks' Next Match

After defeating Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-2 in the round of 64, Parks will meet Jabeur in the round of 32 on Tuesday, September 19 at 12:00 PM ET.

Parks is listed at +320 to win her next contest against Jabeur. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Parks? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Parks Stats

Parks beat Davis 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday in the Round of 64.

In 23 tournaments over the past year, Parks has gone 21-23 and has won one title.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Parks has gone 15-13 and has won one title.

Parks has played 23.0 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In her 28 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Parks has averaged 24.7 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Parks has won 69.6% of her games on serve, and 25.3% on return.

Parks has won 25.3% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 71.9% of her service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.