The Chicago Cubs (78-68) and Colorado Rockies (52-92) meet on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Cubs will call on Jameson Taillon (7-9) versus the Rockies and Ty Blach (2-1).

Rockies vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.47 ERA) vs Blach - COL (2-1, 4.58 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach (2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 32-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings during 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .312 to opposing batters.

Blach has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Blach will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.7 frames per outing).

In four of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (7-9) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing one hit.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 5.47, a 3.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.305.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

