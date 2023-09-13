Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (78-68) will face off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (52-92) at Coors Field on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +150. The total is 12 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -170 +142 - 12 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -185 +150 - 12 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Wanting to bet on the Rockies and Cubs matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+150), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rockies win, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 47, or 58.8%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Cubs have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

Chicago has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs went 6-3 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 47, or 36.7%, of the 128 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won 24 of 78 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

