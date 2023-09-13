Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Broncos have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 13.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +700
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Broncos and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.
- Offensively, Denver ranked 21st in the with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).
- The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.
- When the underdog, Denver picked up only two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-5.
- The Broncos won only once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC overall.
Broncos Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.
- Wilson also ran for 277 yards and three TDs.
- Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).
- In 16 games last year, Alex Singleton posted 6.0 TFL and 152 tackles.
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|-
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
