On Tuesday, Ryan McMahon (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.326) and total hits (124) this season.

McMahon has reached base via a hit in 84 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 43 games this year (31.9%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 63 games this year (46.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 70 .272 AVG .217 .348 OBP .306 .500 SLG .388 30 XBH 24 13 HR 9 46 RBI 23 89/29 K/BB 87/34 2 SB 3

