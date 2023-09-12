The Chicago Cubs (78-67) will look to Cody Bellinger when they visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (51-92) at Coors Field on Tuesday, September 12. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cubs (-185). The total is 12.5 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (3-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-7, 7.36 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 47 out of the 79 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 7-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Cubs have a 6-3 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 127 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (36.2%) in those games.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 24-54 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Jones 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+135)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

