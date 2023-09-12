The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Rockies have +150 odds to upset. The game's over/under is set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -185 +150 12 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 127 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (36.2%) in those games.

Colorado has a record of 24-54 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 142 games with a total.

In 34 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 20-14-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-39 22-53 20-35 31-57 32-66 19-26

