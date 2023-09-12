On Tuesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .409, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 135 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.0% of those games.

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has driven in a run in 47 games this season (34.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 60 games this season (44.4%), including 10 multi-run games (7.4%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 68 .277 AVG .223 .320 OBP .252 .447 SLG .373 26 XBH 23 7 HR 8 36 RBI 28 64/12 K/BB 81/11 2 SB 8

