Alan Trejo -- .091 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on September 12 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo has 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .230.

Trejo has gotten a hit in 31 of 68 games this year (45.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (10.3%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (4.4%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Trejo has driven in a run in 18 games this year (26.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20.6% of his games this year (14 of 68), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .218 AVG .238 .262 OBP .283 .346 SLG .333 6 XBH 8 2 HR 1 13 RBI 9 16/5 K/BB 32/7 2 SB 3

