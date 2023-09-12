Alan Trejo vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Alan Trejo -- .091 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on September 12 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo has 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .230.
- Trejo has gotten a hit in 31 of 68 games this year (45.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (10.3%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (4.4%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Trejo has driven in a run in 18 games this year (26.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20.6% of his games this year (14 of 68), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Other Rockies Players vs the Cubs
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.218
|AVG
|.238
|.262
|OBP
|.283
|.346
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|9
|16/5
|K/BB
|32/7
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.83 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.83, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
