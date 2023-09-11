The Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to catch on a Monday MLB schedule that has plenty of competitive contests.

We have what you need in terms of how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Philadelphia Phillies (78-64) play host to the Atlanta Braves (93-49)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Monday at 1:05 PM ET. Click here for a full preview of this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.198 AVG, 43 HR, 94 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.198 AVG, 43 HR, 94 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 35 HR, 93 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -145 +123 9.5

The Baltimore Orioles (90-52) host the St. Louis Cardinals (63-80)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.272 AVG, 26 HR, 88 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BAL Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -167 +142 9

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77) host the Washington Nationals (64-79)

The Nationals will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.270 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.270 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.282 AVG, 24 HR, 77 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PIT Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -125 +105 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (78-64) play host to the Atlanta Braves (93-49)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.198 AVG, 43 HR, 94 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.198 AVG, 43 HR, 94 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 35 HR, 93 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -135 +114 9.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Toronto Blue Jays (80-63) host the Texas Rangers (78-64)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 87 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -147 +125 9

The New York Mets (65-77) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-69)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.224 AVG, 43 HR, 103 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.224 AVG, 43 HR, 103 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.286 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYM Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -139 +119 9

The Boston Red Sox (73-70) face the New York Yankees (71-72)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.269 AVG, 25 HR, 62 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BOS Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -127 +107 10

The Chicago White Sox (55-88) face the Kansas City Royals (44-100)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 35 HR, 73 RBI)

Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 35 HR, 73 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.272 AVG, 28 HR, 86 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHW Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -120 +100 8.5

The Minnesota Twins (75-68) face the Tampa Bay Rays (88-56)

The Rays will take to the field at Target Field against the Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.320 AVG, 19 HR, 70 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -127 +107 8

The Milwaukee Brewers (79-63) face the Miami Marlins (74-69)

The Marlins will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.349 AVG, 6 HR, 63 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -160 +135 7.5

The Houston Astros (82-62) take on the Oakland Athletics (44-99)

The Athletics will take to the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.290 AVG, 26 HR, 103 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.290 AVG, 26 HR, 103 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.252 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -302 +241 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (51-91) take on the Chicago Cubs (77-67)

The Cubs will hit the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.245 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.245 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.318 AVG, 25 HR, 89 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHC Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -180 +152 11.5

The Seattle Mariners (79-64) face the Los Angeles Angels (67-77)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.283 AVG, 29 HR, 95 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.283 AVG, 29 HR, 95 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SEA Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -228 +188 7.5

The San Francisco Giants (73-70) host the Cleveland Guardians (68-76)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.285 AVG, 22 HR, 54 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.285 AVG, 22 HR, 54 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.275 AVG, 22 HR, 73 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SF Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -144 +123 7.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (87-55) play host to the San Diego Padres (67-77)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.312 AVG, 38 HR, 99 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.312 AVG, 38 HR, 99 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.256 AVG, 28 HR, 85 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -170 +145 9.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.