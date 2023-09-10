Which side has the edge at quarterback when Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (0-0) square off against Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) at Empower Field at Mile High on September 10? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, continue reading.

Broncos vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Russell Wilson vs. Jimmy Garoppolo Matchup

Russell Wilson 2022 Stats Jimmy Garoppolo 15 Games Played 11 60.5% Completion % 67.2% 3,524 (234.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,437 (221.5) 16 Touchdowns 16 11 Interceptions 4 277 (18.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 33 (3) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Raiders Defensive Stats

The Raiders' defense struggled last season, as it ranked 26th in the league with 418 points allowed (24.6 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Las Vegas ranked 29th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 242.9, and it ranked 19th in passing touchdowns allowed (25).

Against the run, the Raiders ranked 19th in the NFL with 2,087 rushing yards allowed (122.8 per game) and 19th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.5).

On defense, Las Vegas ranked 26th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 41.7%. It was 29th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 64.8%.

Broncos Defensive Stats

Last season, the Broncos allowed 21.1 points per game (14th in NFL) and 320 total yards per game (eighth).

When it came to defending the pass, Denver ranked 13th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,574) and fifth in passing TDs allowed (20).

Against the run, the Broncos' D looked good last season, as it ranked 10th in the league with 1,866 total rushing yards allowed (109.8 per game).

On defense, Denver ranked second in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 34.1%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranked seventh at 51.1%.

