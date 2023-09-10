As they prepare for a game against the Las Vegas Aces (33-6), the Phoenix Mercury (9-30) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10 at T-Mobile Arena.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Aces defeated the Mercury 94-73 on Friday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is the Mercury's top scorer (17.4 points per game), and she produces 2.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Moriah Jefferson gets the Mercury 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Diana Taurasi gives the Mercury 16 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. She also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Sug Sutton is averaging a team-best 4.7 assists per contest. And she is delivering 8.1 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 38.4% of her shots from the floor.

Michaela Onyenwere gets the Mercury 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. She also posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Mercury vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -18.5 165.5

