AFC West foes match up when the Denver Broncos (0-0) and the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

We give more info below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Broncos Insights (2022)

The Broncos put up 7.7 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Raiders surrendered (24.6) last year.

The Broncos racked up 325.1 yards per game last season, 40.5 fewer yards than the 365.6 the Raiders gave up per outing.

Last season, Denver ran for just 9.0 fewer yards (113.8) than Las Vegas allowed per outing (122.8).

Last season the Broncos turned the ball over 24 times, 11 more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Broncos Home Performance (2022)

The Broncos put up 18.0 points per game in home games (1.1 more than their overall average), and gave up 18.3 at home (2.8 less than overall).

The Broncos accumulated 343.1 yards per game at home (18.0 more than their overall average), and gave up 312.1 at home (7.9 less than overall).

Denver's averages of passing yards gained (211.5) and allowed (217.3) at home were both higher than its overall averages of 211.3 and 210.2, respectively.

At home, the Broncos racked up 131.6 rushing yards per game and gave up 94.9. That's more than they gained overall (113.8), and less than they allowed (109.8).

The Broncos' offensive third-down percentage at home (29.8%) was higher than their overall average (29.1%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (27.5%) was lower than overall (34.1%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 9/17/2023 Washington - CBS 9/24/2023 at Miami - CBS 10/1/2023 at Chicago - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.