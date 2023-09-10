Alan Trejo -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on September 10 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .236 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Trejo has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.5%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

Trejo has had an RBI in 18 games this season (27.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this season (21.2%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .224 AVG .245 .268 OBP .291 .355 SLG .343 6 XBH 8 2 HR 1 13 RBI 9 16/5 K/BB 30/7 2 SB 3

