Pac-12 Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2
Among the available options on the Week 2 Pac-12 college football slate, Washington State (+6) against Wisconsin is our best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting the total in the Auburn vs. Cal matchup. Find even more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 2 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: Washington State +6 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Washington State Cougars
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 30.8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Stanford +29.5 vs. USC
- Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at USC Trojans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: USC by 4.6 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: San Diego State +14 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at San Diego State Aztecs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: San Diego State by 3.0 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 2 Pac-12 Total Bets
Over 55 - Auburn vs. Cal
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears
- Projected Total: 76.0 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 48.5 - UCLA vs. San Diego State
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at San Diego State Aztecs
- Projected Total: 36.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47 - Utah vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Utah Utes at Baylor Bears
- Projected Total: 54.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 2 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Washington
|1-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|56.0 / 19.0
|568.0 / 402.0
|Cal
|1-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|58.0 / 21.0
|669.0 / 225.0
|Oregon State
|1-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|42.0 / 17.0
|473.0 / 279.0
|USC
|2-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|61.0 / 21.0
|584.5 / 378.0
|Washington State
|1-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|50.0 / 24.0
|556.0 / 357.0
|UCLA
|1-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|27.0 / 13.0
|417.0 / 345.0
|Utah
|1-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|24.0 / 11.0
|270.0 / 346.0
|Colorado
|1-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|45.0 / 42.0
|565.0 / 541.0
|Stanford
|1-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|37.0 / 24.0
|406.0 / 350.0
|Oregon
|1-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|81.0 / 7.0
|729.0 / 200.0
|Arizona
|1-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|38.0 / 3.0
|478.0 / 264.0
|Arizona State
|1-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|24.0 / 21.0
|371.0 / 226.0
