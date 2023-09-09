The San Francisco Giants (71-70) meet the Colorado Rockies (51-89) on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 9:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (9-12) for the Giants and Chase Anderson (0-4) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (9-12, 3.66 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-4, 5.98 ERA)

Rockies Injury Report
Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

  • The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Over 15 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 5.98 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing batters.
  • Anderson has two quality starts under his belt this season.
  • Anderson has put up seven starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.
  • He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Chase Anderson vs. Giants

  • He will face a Giants offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 603 total runs scored while batting .238 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .388 slugging percentage (25th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 153 home runs (21st in the league).
  • Head-to-head against the Giants this season, Anderson has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out seven.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

  • Webb (9-12) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 30th start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
  • The 26-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with an ERA of 3.66, a 6.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.096.
  • He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
  • Webb has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.
  • Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.096 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Logan Webb vs. Rockies

  • The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with 619 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 137 home runs (28th in the league).
  • The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 15-for-54 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in 14 1/3 innings this season.

