Ryan McMahon will lead the Colorado Rockies into a matchup with Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 137 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 424 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 21st in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 619 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.533 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Chase Anderson (0-4) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Anderson has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 15 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Home Chase Anderson Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-5 Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants L 9-8 Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants - Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants - Away Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/11/2023 Cubs - Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs - Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/14/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb

