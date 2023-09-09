The Northern Colorado Bears (0-1) visit the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at Nottingham Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Northern Colorado is putting up 11.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 88th in the FCS. Defensively, the defense ranks 58th, giving up 31.0 points per game. From an offensive angle, Incarnate Word is putting up 308.0 total yards per game (60th-ranked). It ranks 69th in the FCS defensively (423.0 total yards allowed per game).

Northern Colorado vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Nottingham Field

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Northern Colorado vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Incarnate Word 190.0 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.0 (64th) 493.0 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.0 (62nd) 84.0 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 63.0 (104th) 106.0 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.0 (28th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has compiled 106 yards (106.0 ypg) on 18-of-32 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, David Afari, has carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards (56.0 per game).

Darius Stewart has collected 30 yards on four attempts.

Blake Haggerty has hauled in five receptions for 30 yards (30.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Alec Pell has hauled in four receptions totaling 27 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Riles has racked up two catches for 27 yards, an average of 27.0 yards per game.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada leads Incarnate Word with 245 yards on 18-of-31 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season.

Tre Siggers is his team's leading rusher with 12 carries for 39 yards, or 39.0 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Siggers has also chipped in with two catches for 19 yards.

Jarrell Wiley has run for 11 yards across seven attempts.

Brandon Porter has racked up 94 receiving yards on six receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Caleb Chapman has put up a 72-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on four targets.

Jaelin Campbell has racked up 42 reciving yards (42.0 ypg) this season.

