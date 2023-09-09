The Cy-Hawk Trophy is the prize when the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) clash on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 4-point favorites. The over/under is 36.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Iowa & Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big Ten +1300 Bet $100 to win $1300 Iowa State To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

