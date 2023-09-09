Saturday, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb, with the first pitch at 9:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 30, when he went 0-for-1 against the Braves.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has 13 doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .258.
  • In 56.5% of his games this season (48 of 85), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (15.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • In 20 games this year (23.5%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 21 games this year (24.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Rockies Players vs the Giants

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 41
.274 AVG .242
.278 OBP .269
.323 SLG .323
6 XBH 8
0 HR 1
17 RBI 13
33/1 K/BB 29/5
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Webb will aim for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 30th of the season. He is 9-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.096 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 32nd.
