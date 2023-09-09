On Saturday, Elehuris Montero (.484 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Giants.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .236 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 walks.

In 50.8% of his games this year (32 of 63), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (20.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Montero has driven in a run in 20 games this season (31.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .333 AVG .157 .379 OBP .198 .505 SLG .304 11 XBH 8 2 HR 4 17 RBI 12 29/8 K/BB 56/3 0 SB 0

