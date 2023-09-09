The No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) square off at Folsom Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

While Colorado ranks 10th-worst in the FBS in total defense with 541 yards allowed per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the Buffaloes rank 12th-best in the FBS (565 yards per game). Nebraska's offense has been bottom-25 this season, putting up 10 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 33rd with 13 points surrendered per contest.

Colorado vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Colorado Nebraska 565 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (105th) 541 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (32nd) 55 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181 (49th) 510 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 114 (122nd) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (124th) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 510 yards (510 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 80.9% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson has 45 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Dylan Edwards has run for 24 yards (24 per game) on six carries with one touchdown, while also hauling in 135 yards in the passing game (on five catches), finding the end zone three times through the air.

Travis Hunter has put together a 119-yard season so far, reeling in 11 passes on 14 targets.

Xavier Weaver has compiled six grabs for 118 yards, an average of 118 yards per game.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims has been a dual threat for Nebraska this season. He has 114 passing yards (114 per game) while completing 57.9% of his passes. He's thrown one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 91 yards (91 ypg) on 19 carries.

Gabe Ervin Jr. has piled up 55 yards (on seven carries).

Alex Bullock has collected three catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 56 (56 yards per game). He's been targeted three times and has one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has three receptions (on four targets) for a total of 31 yards (31 yards per game) this year.

Heinrich Haarberg's one target has resulted in one catch for 10 yards.

