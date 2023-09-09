NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is the setting for the Sam Houston Bearkats' (0-1) matchup against the Air Force Falcons (1-0) on September 9, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Sam Houston has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 16th-worst with 0 points per contest. The defensive unit ranks 26th in the FBS (14 points allowed per game). Air Force has been thriving on defense, giving up just 156 total yards per contest (fifth-best). Offensively, it ranks 39th by compiling 469 total yards per game.

Below in this article, we'll provide you all the info you need to know about how to see this game on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Air Force vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Air Force vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Air Force Sam Houston 469 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 185 (115th) 156 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 257 (28th) 374 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 38 (115th) 95 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 147 (79th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (114th) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Air Force Stats Leaders

John Lee Eldridge III has totaled 72 yards on four carries.

Jared Roznos has totaled two receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 95 (95 yards per game). He's been targeted two times and has one touchdown.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has been a dual threat for Sam Houston so far this season. He has 147 passing yards, completing 54.5% of his passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 13 yards (13 ypg) on six carries.

John Gentry has racked up 19 yards on eight carries.

Noah Smith's 44 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted seven times and has registered three receptions.

Ife Adeyi has put up a 28-yard season so far, hauling in three passes on four targets.

Malik Phillips has a total of 20 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing one pass.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sam Houston or Air Force gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.