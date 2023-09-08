Sean Bouchard vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Friday, Sean Bouchard (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Explore More About This Game
Sean Bouchard At The Plate (2022)
- Bouchard hit .297 with six doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
- In 15 of 26 games last season (57.7%) Bouchard got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (23.1%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a home run in 11.5% of his games last year (three of 26), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bouchard picked up an RBI in seven games last year out of 26 (26.9%), including multiple RBIs in 11.5% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He scored in nine of his 26 games last season.
Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|16
|.375
|AVG
|.260
|.529
|OBP
|.413
|.417
|SLG
|.540
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Harrison (1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
