Brianna Turner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-29) play the Las Vegas Aces (32-6) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, September 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas, led by A'ja Wilson with 22 points and 10 rebounds, picked up a 103-77 win against Seattle in their last game. Jackie Young added 22 points and six assists. With Michaela Onyenwere (19 PTS, 2 STL, 75 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Phoenix lost 100-77 against Washington. Brittney Griner also added 16 points and five assists to the effort.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2500 to win)

Aces (-2500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+1100 to win)

Mercury (+1100 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-18.5)

Aces (-18.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ION

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury are the worst squad in the WNBA in points scored (76.5 per game) and ninth in points conceded (84.3).

Phoenix is the worst team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (30.7) and fourth in rebounds allowed (33.8).

The Mercury are seventh in the WNBA in assists (19.2 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in committing them (14.9 per game). And it is second-worst in forcing them (12.1 per game).

In 2023 the Mercury are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

Phoenix is eighth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.2%).

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury average 79.1 points per game at home, 5.3 more than on the road (73.8). On defense they allow 80.6 per game, 7.3 fewer points than away (87.9).

At home Phoenix grabs 31.9 rebounds per game, 2.4 more than away (29.5). It gives up 32.5 rebounds per game at home, 2.6 fewer than on the road (35.1).

This year the Mercury are averaging more assists at home (19.6 per game) than away (18.7).

This year Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (15.2 per game) than on the road (14.6). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (11.7) than on the road (12.5).

At home the Mercury sink 6.8 treys per game, 0.2 more than away (6.6). They shoot 32.1% from beyond the arc at home, 1.1% lower than away (33.2%).

Phoenix allows fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.1) than on the road (8.5), and it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than away (39.1%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have won six, or 20%, of the 30 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mercury have played as an underdog of +1100 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the spread, Phoenix is 13-24-0 this season.

Phoenix is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least a 18.5-point underdog this year.

The Mercury have a 8.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

