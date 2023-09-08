Nolan Jones vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in his last game, Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Kyle Harrison) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .278 with 18 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- Jones enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .250.
- Jones has recorded a hit in 51 of 82 games this year (62.2%), including 19 multi-hit games (23.2%).
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 82), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (31.7%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (18.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.7% of his games this year (35 of 82), with two or more runs seven times (8.5%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|44
|.287
|AVG
|.271
|.378
|OBP
|.345
|.512
|SLG
|.510
|14
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|24
|36/18
|K/BB
|68/17
|9
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Harrison makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
