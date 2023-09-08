A'ja Wilson will lead the Las Vegas Aces (32-6) against the Phoenix Mercury (9-29) one game after scoring 30 points in a 103-77 win over the Storm, on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ION

Mercury vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 92 Mercury 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-16.1) Computer Predicted Total: 167.4

Mercury vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Phoenix is 13-24-0 this season.

Out of 37 Phoenix's games so far this season, 17 have gone over the total.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury have struggled to produce points this season, ranking worst in the league with 76.5 points per game. They've played better defensively, ranking ninth by giving up 84.3 points per contest.

Phoenix has struggled to collect rebounds this season, ranking worst in the league with 30.7 rebounds per game. It ranks fourth by allowing 33.8 rebounds per contest.

The Mercury have been struggling when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.9) and second-worst in forced turnovers per game (12.1).

When it comes to threes, the Mercury are coming up short, as they rank third-worst in the league in three-pointers made (6.7 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage (32.6%).

The Mercury rank second-worst in the WNBA with a 37.2% shooting percentage allowed from downtown. Meanwhile, they are allowing 7.8 three-pointers per game (eighth-ranked in league).

So far this season, Phoenix has taken 67.6% two-pointers, accounting for 76.3% of the team's buckets. It has shot 32.4% three-pointers (23.7% of the team's baskets).

