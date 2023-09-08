On Friday, September 8, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Mercury (9-29) will attempt to halt a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (32-6), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Aces matchup.

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
Mercury vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 19-18-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mercury are 13-24-0 ATS this year.
  • Las Vegas has been favored by 18.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • Phoenix has been an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • In the Aces' 37 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.
  • A total of 17 Mercury games this season have gone over the point total.

