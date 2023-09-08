The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .230.

Montero has gotten a hit in 31 of 62 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (19.4%).

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Montero has driven in a run in 20 games this season (32.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .333 AVG .144 .379 OBP .188 .505 SLG .297 11 XBH 8 2 HR 4 17 RBI 12 29/8 K/BB 55/3 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings