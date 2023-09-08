Alan Trejo -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the mound, on September 8 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .236 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Trejo has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

Trejo has had an RBI in 18 games this season (27.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (20.0%), including five games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Giants

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .224 AVG .245 .268 OBP .292 .355 SLG .347 6 XBH 8 2 HR 1 13 RBI 9 16/5 K/BB 30/7 2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings