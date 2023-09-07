With an average draft position that ranks him 87th at his position (252nd overall), Tim Patrick has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 0.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 200th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Denver Broncos WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Tim Patrick Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 103.40 74.88 - Overall Rank 133 197 252 Position Rank 39 74 87

