What can we expect from Phillip Dorsett this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to learn more about the Denver Broncos WR and his season-long prospects.

Phillip Dorsett Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP
Total 31.70 0.00 -
Overall Rank 304 547 721
Position Rank 116 196 238

Phillip Dorsett 2022 Stats

  • Dorsett hauled in one touchdown and amassed 257 receiving yards (17.1 ypg) last year.
  • In his best performance last year -- Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- Dorsett accumulated 10.5 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 45 yards and one touchdown.

Phillip Dorsett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 Colts 0.0 1 0 0 0
Week 3 @Bears 1.5 1 1 15 0
Week 4 Chargers 0.0 2 0 0 0
Week 7 @Raiders 10.5 3 2 45 1
Week 8 Titans 0.6 5 1 6 0
Week 9 Eagles 6.9 5 3 69 0
Week 10 @Giants 2.2 4 2 22 0
Week 11 Commanders 0.0 1 0 0 0
Week 12 @Dolphins 0.5 2 1 5 0
Week 13 Browns 1.8 3 2 18 0
Week 14 @Cowboys 1.8 3 2 18 0
Week 15 Chiefs 0.0 1 0 0 0
Week 16 @Titans 4.5 3 3 45 0
Week 17 Jaguars 1.4 6 3 14 0

