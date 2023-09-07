Montrell Washington, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 191st among WRs; 698th overall), posted 1.2 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 188th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Denver Broncos WR.

Montrell Washington Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.20 6.58 - Overall Rank 521 588 698 Position Rank 199 214 191

Montrell Washington 2022 Stats

Washington was targeted nine times last season and recorded 2 receiving yards on four receptions. He put up 0.1 receiving yards per game.

Washington accumulated 1.9 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers -- Washington ended up with -2.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, zero yards, on one target.

Montrell Washington 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Texans 1.9 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 5 Colts 0.9 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers -2.0 1 1 0 0 Week 7 Jets 0.2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 0.1 1 1 1 0 Week 10 @Titans 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Panthers -0.2 3 1 -3 0 Week 13 @Ravens -0.1 1 0 0 0

