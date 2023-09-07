After amassing 2.0 fantasy points last season (176th among WRs), Lil'Jordan Humphrey has an ADP of 954th overall (256th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.00 0.60 - Overall Rank 500 686 854 Position Rank 189 263 256

Lil'Jordan Humphrey 2022 Stats

Humphrey tallied 20 receiving yards (2.2 ypg) last year.

Humphrey picked up 1.1 fantasy points -- one reception, 11 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Steelers 1.1 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Ravens 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Packers 0.9 1 1 9 0

