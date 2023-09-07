With an average draft position that ranks him 38th at his position (310th overall), Chris Manhertz has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 4.2 fantasy points, which ranked him 94th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Denver Broncos TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Chris Manhertz Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.20 11.51 - Overall Rank 465 518 310 Position Rank 88 95 38

Chris Manhertz 2022 Stats

A season ago, Manhertz hauled in six passes on his way to 42 receiving yards.

In his best game last year, Manhertz picked up 2.1 fantasy points -- via one reception, 21 yards. That was in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 8 versus the Denver Broncos -- Manhertz ended up with -0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, -1 yards, on one target.

Chris Manhertz 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 1 1 0 0 Week 5 Texans 1.5 2 2 15 0 Week 8 Broncos -0.1 1 1 -1 0 Week 9 Raiders 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 13 @Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 2.1 1 1 21 0

