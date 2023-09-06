The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.329) and total hits (123) this season.

McMahon has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (21 of 131), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 43 games this season (32.8%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 62 games this season (47.3%), including 11 multi-run games (8.4%).

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 67 .276 AVG .221 .349 OBP .309 .506 SLG .395 30 XBH 23 13 HR 9 46 RBI 23 87/28 K/BB 84/32 2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings