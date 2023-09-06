Wednesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68) and Colorado Rockies (51-87) going head-to-head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:40 PM ET on September 6.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zach Davies (2-5) against the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-6).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have a 4-3-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

The Rockies have been victorious in 46, or 37.7%, of the 122 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won three of 35 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (606 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.62 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule