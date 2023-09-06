MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, September 6
There is no shortage of excitement on today's MLB schedule, including the Houston Astros taking on the Texas Rangers.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (77-61)
The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-180
|+152
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (66-73) play the Minnesota Twins (73-66)
The Twins will hit the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 21 HR, 72 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|8.5
The Chicago Cubs (75-64) play the San Francisco Giants (70-69)
The Giants will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.319 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.288 AVG, 21 HR, 51 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+122
|10.5
The Oakland Athletics (42-97) host the Toronto Blue Jays (77-62)
The Blue Jays will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.249 AVG, 3 HR, 40 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 21 HR, 82 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-175
|+148
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68) play the Colorado Rockies (51-87)
The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.282 AVG, 24 HR, 67 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.248 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-216
|+178
|9.5
The San Diego Padres (66-74) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (76-62)
The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.192 AVG, 40 HR, 89 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-102
|8
The Cincinnati Reds (73-68) play the Seattle Mariners (77-61)
The Mariners will take to the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.267 AVG, 20 HR, 76 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.285 AVG, 27 HR, 93 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-165
|+141
|10.5
The Miami Marlins (71-67) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-53)
The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.355 AVG, 6 HR, 61 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.314 AVG, 38 HR, 99 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-160
|+135
|9
The Tampa Bay Rays (84-55) face the Boston Red Sox (72-67)
The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.285 AVG, 22 HR, 91 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-164
|+140
|8
The New York Yankees (69-69) host the Detroit Tigers (63-75)
The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 24 HR, 60 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 25 HR, 73 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+143
|8.5
The Washington Nationals (62-77) play host to the New York Mets (64-74)
The Mets will take to the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 23 HR, 74 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.250 AVG, 26 HR, 82 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-126
|+105
|10.5
The Atlanta Braves (90-47) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (60-78)
The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 32 HR, 86 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-299
|+241
|9
The Kansas City Royals (44-96) play the Chicago White Sox (53-86)
The White Sox will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 85 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 35 HR, 71 RBI)
|KC Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+100
|9.5
The Texas Rangers (76-62) play host to the Houston Astros (79-61)
The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.272 AVG, 20 HR, 82 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.290 AVG, 26 HR, 99 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+100
|8.5
The Los Angeles Angels (64-75) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (87-51)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 17 HR, 67 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-130
|+110
|8.5
