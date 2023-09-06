Ezequiel Tovar -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on September 6 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
  • In 70.0% of his 130 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Tovar has driven home a run in 47 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 58 games this year (44.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 64
.281 AVG .230
.325 OBP .254
.454 SLG .389
26 XBH 23
7 HR 8
36 RBI 28
64/12 K/BB 77/9
2 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed a 6.45 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
