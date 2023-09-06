The Colorado Rockies, including Brendan Rodgers (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers is batting .219 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.
  • Rodgers has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%), including six multi-hit games (24.0%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 25 games this year.
  • Rodgers has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven of 25 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
.261 AVG .180
.306 OBP .255
.413 SLG .180
6 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 2
14/3 K/BB 14/3
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (2-5) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.45, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
