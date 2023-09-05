Today in New York, New York, Novak Djokovic (No. 2 in world) will face Taylor Fritz (No. 9), the best of a two-match slate in the US Open quarterfinals. If you're looking for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: September 5

September 5 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 5

Match Round Match Time Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Quarterfinal 1:15 PM ET Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton Quarterfinal 8:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Fritz vs. Djokovic

Fritz has gone 41-18 and has won two titles this year.

Djokovic has come out on top in four tournaments so far this year, putting up an overall 38-5 match record.

Through 59 matches this year (across all court types), Fritz has played 25.5 games per match and won 54.3% of them.

Through 35 matches so far this year on hard courts, Fritz has played 24.6 games per match and won 55.0% of them.

Thus far this year, Fritz has won 84% of his service games and 23.5% of his return games.

So far this year, Djokovic has played 43 total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 59.7% game winning percentage. He averages 27.8 games per match and 10 games per set.

Djokovic averages 24.4 games per match and 10.1 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts this year, with a 61.8% game winning percentage.

Djokovic has an 87.1% service game winning percentage and a 32.4% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (519 service games won out of 596, and 194 return games won out of 598).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Carlos Alcaraz Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 16 Andrey Rublev Jack Draper 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 16 Daniil Medvedev Alex de Minaur 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 Round of 16 Alexander Zverev Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 Round of 16

