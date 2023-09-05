Ryan McMahon vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 123 hits and an OBP of .331 this season.
- McMahon has had a hit in 83 of 130 games this season (63.8%), including multiple hits 33 times (25.4%).
- Looking at the 130 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (16.2%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 33.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 62 times this season (47.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|66
|.276
|AVG
|.225
|.349
|OBP
|.313
|.506
|SLG
|.402
|30
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|46
|RBI
|23
|87/28
|K/BB
|84/32
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.21 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.21 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.