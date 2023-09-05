The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 123 hits and an OBP of .331 this season.

McMahon has had a hit in 83 of 130 games this season (63.8%), including multiple hits 33 times (25.4%).

Looking at the 130 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (16.2%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 33.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 62 times this season (47.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 66 .276 AVG .225 .349 OBP .313 .506 SLG .402 30 XBH 23 13 HR 9 46 RBI 23 87/28 K/BB 84/32 2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings