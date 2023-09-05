Tuesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67) versus the Colorado Rockies (50-87) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on September 5.

The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (1-7) for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Freeland (5-14) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 121 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (37.2%) in those games.

Colorado has a mark of 10-39 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (603 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.65 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule