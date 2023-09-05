MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, September 5
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Tuesday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Sonny Gray toeing the rubber for the Twins, and Tanner Bibee getting the nod for the Guardians.
Keep reading to find the probable pitching matchups for every contest on the schedule for September 5.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Twins at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Gray (7-6) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Bibee (10-3) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|MIN: Gray
|CLE: Bibee
|27 (157 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (124.2 IP)
|2.87
|ERA
|3.03
|8.9
|K/9
|9.0
For a full report of the Gray vs Bibee matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Twins at Guardians
- MIN Odds to Win: -125
- CLE Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Twins at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (3-1) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Andre Jackson (1-1) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|MIL: Woodruff
|PIT: Jackson
|7 (40 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (42.1 IP)
|2.70
|ERA
|4.46
|11.0
|K/9
|9.1
For a full preview of the Woodruff vs Jackson matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Pirates
- MIL Odds to Win: -185
- PIT Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (8-4) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will give the start to Connor Phillips (0-0) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|SEA: Miller
|CIN: Phillips
|20 (107.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.93
|ERA
|-
|8.4
|K/9
|-
For a full breakdown of the Miller vs Phillips matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Reds
- SEA Odds to Win: -160
- CIN Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (9-8) when the teams play Tuesday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|MIA: Luzardo
|20 (112.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (149.1 IP)
|2.48
|ERA
|3.80
|9.6
|K/9
|10.5
For a full report of the Kershaw vs Luzardo matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Marlins
- LAD Odds to Win: -150
- MIA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-7) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will look to Zach Eflin (13-8) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|BOS: Crawford
|TB: Eflin
|26 (103.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (150.2 IP)
|3.99
|ERA
|3.40
|8.9
|K/9
|9.0
For a full preview of the Crawford vs Eflin matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -160
- BOS Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Alex Faedo (2-5) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (12-4) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|DET: Faedo
|NYY: Cole
|12 (57 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (174 IP)
|4.89
|ERA
|2.95
|7.6
|K/9
|9.7
For a full report of the Faedo vs Cole matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -250
- DET Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (1-5) to the bump as they take on the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (9-12) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|NYM: Quintana
|WSH: Corbin
|8 (47 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (154.1 IP)
|3.26
|ERA
|4.96
|6.7
|K/9
|6.4
For a full report of the Quintana vs Corbin matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Mets at Nationals
- NYM Odds to Win: -145
- WSH Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Braves Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-10) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Mike Soroka (0-0) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|STL: Mikolas
|ATL: Soroka
|29 (164.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.66
|ERA
|-
|6.1
|K/9
|-
For a full report of the Mikolas vs Soroka matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -200
- STL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Ryan Walker (4-2) to the hill as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Kyle Hendricks (5-7) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|SF: Walker
|CHC: Hendricks
|38 (50 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (110.1 IP)
|2.16
|ERA
|3.75
|11.0
|K/9
|6.0
For a full preview of the Walker vs Hendricks matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Giants at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -135
- SF Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (6-7) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will counter with Brady Singer (8-10) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|CHW: Cease
|KC: Singer
|28 (148.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (143.1 IP)
|4.98
|ERA
|5.15
|10.7
|K/9
|7.8
For a full preview of the Cease vs Singer matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -120
- CHW Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Royals
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (10-9) to the bump as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (11-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|HOU: Valdez
|TEX: Eovaldi
|26 (167.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (123.2 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|2.69
|8.8
|K/9
|8.1
For a full preview of the Valdez vs Eovaldi matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers
- HOU Odds to Win: -115
- TEX Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Astros at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (12-5) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will counter with Reid Detmers (3-10) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|BAL: Kremer
|LAA: Detmers
|27 (150 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (124 IP)
|4.20
|ERA
|5.01
|8.0
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Angels
- BAL Odds to Win: -175
- LAA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (5-14) to the hill as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Brandon Pfaadt (1-7) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|COL: Freeland
|ARI: Pfaadt
|26 (140.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (71 IP)
|5.18
|ERA
|6.21
|5.7
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -210
- COL Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Michael Lorenzen (8-8) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will counter with Pedro Avila (0-2) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|PHI: Lorenzen
|SD: Avila
|23 (137.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (30.1 IP)
|3.73
|ERA
|2.67
|6.7
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -115
- PHI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (13-7) to the bump as they play the Athletics, who will counter with Ken Waldichuk (2-7) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.
|TOR: Bassitt
|OAK: Waldichuk
|28 (165.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (114 IP)
|3.81
|ERA
|5.92
|8.2
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Athletics
- TOR Odds to Win: -190
- OAK Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
