One game after scoring 32 points in an 86-73 loss to the Lynx, Moriah Jefferson leads the Phoenix Mercury (9-28) at home against the Washington Mystics (17-19) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mercury vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 162

Mercury vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has beaten the spread 13 times in 36 games.

Phoenix has played 36 games this year, and 16 of them have hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury are scoring only 76.5 points per game (worst in WNBA), but they've played better on defense, where they are surrendering 83.8 points per game (seventh-ranked).

Phoenix has found it difficult to pile up rebounds this season, ranking worst in the league with 30.7 boards per game. It ranks fourth by allowing 33.9 rebounds per contest.

The Mercury have been playing poorly in terms of turnovers this season, ranking worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15) and second-worst in forced turnovers per game (12.2).

When it comes to threes, the Mercury have been inefficient, as they rank third-worst in the league in treys made (6.7 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage (32.5%).

The Mercury rank second-worst in the WNBA with a 36.6% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are allowing 7.6 three-pointers per game (sixth-ranked in league).

So far this season, Phoenix has taken 67.4% two-pointers, accounting for 76.2% of the team's baskets. It has shot 32.6% threes (23.8% of the team's baskets).

