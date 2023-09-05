Brendan Rodgers vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Brendan Rodgers (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .207 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.
- Rodgers has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this year (13 of 24), with multiple hits five times (20.8%).
- He has not gone deep in his 24 games this year.
- Rodgers has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 24 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.261
|AVG
|.152
|.306
|OBP
|.235
|.413
|SLG
|.152
|6
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|14/3
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.21 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.21, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .280 against him.
