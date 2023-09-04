Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67) will host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (50-86) at Chase Field on Monday, September 4, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (10-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Peter Lambert - COL (3-5, 4.95 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 35 (61.4%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have come away with 45 wins in the 120 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 18 times, losing every contest.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Mike Toglia 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+270)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.