Monday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67) and Colorado Rockies (50-86) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on September 4.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (10-6, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Peter Lambert (3-5, 4.95 ERA).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 5-3-0 over their previous 10 contests (eight of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 120 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (37.5%) in those contests.

Colorado has won all of its 18 games in which it was named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (601 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.66 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

