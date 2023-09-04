Nolan Jones vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
On Monday, Nolan Jones (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.
- Jones enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 79 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30.4% of his games this year, Jones has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (17.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 33 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.287
|AVG
|.271
|.378
|OBP
|.346
|.512
|SLG
|.507
|14
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|21
|36/18
|K/BB
|65/16
|9
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 25th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 12 hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 14th, 1.196 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
