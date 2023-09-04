On Monday, Nolan Jones (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Jones enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

Jones has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 79 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 30.4% of his games this year, Jones has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (17.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 33 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .287 AVG .271 .378 OBP .346 .512 SLG .507 14 XBH 19 7 HR 7 22 RBI 21 36/18 K/BB 65/16 9 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings